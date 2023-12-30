IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,071 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 443.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $157,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $100,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $100,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,494 shares of company stock worth $28,589,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.43. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

