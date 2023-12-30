IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after acquiring an additional 347,523 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 285,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $206.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.53.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

