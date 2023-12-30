Imperial Oil Limited Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.79 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.76. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

IMO stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

