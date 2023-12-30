Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.