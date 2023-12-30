Insider Selling: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Sells $4,366,482.50 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PENN opened at $26.02 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $29,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

