Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.00. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.43 and a 12 month high of C$15.13.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -146.15%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

