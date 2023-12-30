Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $127.71 and a 52-week high of $167.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Investors Title by 9,780.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 343.6% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 26.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

