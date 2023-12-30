Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,974,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,368. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

