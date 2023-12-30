iShares MSCI India ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,574 put options on the company. This is an increase of 438% compared to the typical volume of 2,339 put options.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

