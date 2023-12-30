Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 54.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.99.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

