Jamie Skinner Acquires 1,453 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,574.38 ($4,541.78).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Price Performance
Shares of LON AIE opened at GBX 243 ($3.09) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.72. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 248 ($3.15). The company has a market capitalization of £288.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,869.23 and a beta of 0.49.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile
