John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JBT opened at $99.45 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

