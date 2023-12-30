Jon G. Daniels Sells 10,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $76.71 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in CarMax by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $2,586,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CarMax by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

