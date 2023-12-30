JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $45.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth Dipietro sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $331,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,281.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,698 shares of company stock worth $3,895,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

