Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $217.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.13.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $316.51 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $318.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

