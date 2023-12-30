Kinneret Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.1% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $376.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

