Leerink Partnrs Comments on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a report released on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

