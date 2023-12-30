Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after acquiring an additional 615,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

