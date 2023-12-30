Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.24 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $111.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.