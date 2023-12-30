Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) versus Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Angi and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi -5.61% -6.51% -3.59% Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Angi and Lendway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 2 7 0 2.78 Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Angi presently has a consensus target price of $4.23, suggesting a potential upside of 69.79%. Given Angi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than Lendway.

This table compares Angi and Lendway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.89 billion 0.67 -$128.45 million ($0.18) -13.83 Lendway $18.80 million 0.43 $10.05 million $1.11 4.15

Lendway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Angi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Angi has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lendway beats Angi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services. The company also owns and operates Leads digital marketplace service that connects consumers with professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments online, connect with service professionals. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for household services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, and Travaux.com brands. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

