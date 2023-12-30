Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) versus Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Head to Head Analysis

Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Lichen China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lichen China and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lichen China N/A N/A N/A Apollo Medical 3.56% 9.90% 5.51%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lichen China $33.81 million 1.55 $7.82 million N/A N/A Apollo Medical $1.33 billion 1.68 $45.17 million $1.00 38.30

This table compares Lichen China and Apollo Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lichen China.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lichen China and Apollo Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Apollo Medical has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Lichen China.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Lichen China on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

