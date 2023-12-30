Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lightspeed Commerce traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.64. 58,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 888,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,287,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,517,000 after buying an additional 427,320 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

