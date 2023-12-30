Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Livent traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 3,680,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,647,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

