LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

RAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

