Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.37

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.37 and traded as high as C$16.74. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$16.54, with a volume of 96,440 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUG. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.8041287 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.