Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.90. Lyft shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 2,077,940 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $4,047,972. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Lyft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lyft by 64.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.