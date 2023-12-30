Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,311 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 716,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 344,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

MAIN opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

