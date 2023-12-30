Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

