Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 1.9 %

MHH opened at $8.43 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 million, a PE ratio of -280.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 771,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

