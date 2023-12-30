Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MHH opened at $8.43 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 million, a PE ratio of -280.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
