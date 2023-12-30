Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Matson by 35.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Matson by 40.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth about $243,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Matson by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Matson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $109.60 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.