Max Royde Acquires 9,855 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 9,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £30,156.30 ($38,318.04).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Max Royde acquired 48,835 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £146,505 ($186,156.29).

On Friday, December 8th, Max Royde acquired 17,109 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £49,958.28 ($63,479.39).

On Friday, December 1st, Max Royde acquired 9,095 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £26,375.50 ($33,513.98).

IQGeo Group Price Performance

Shares of IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 309 ($3.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market cap of £190.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15,450.00 and a beta of 0.54. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.50 ($4.19). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.32.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

