Mizuho Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $105.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Crown by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

