Mizuho Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $74.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BERY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

