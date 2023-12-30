Mizuho Increases Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $40.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.