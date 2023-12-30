Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) versus CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head to Head Comparison

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mogo has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -154.76% -16.08% -7.64% CleanSpark -81.11% -24.23% -21.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mogo and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mogo and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $53.03 million 0.86 -$127.44 million ($2.99) -0.62 CleanSpark $169.77 million 12.00 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

Mogo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mogo and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00 CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 239.67%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $10.05, indicating a potential downside of 8.88%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Summary

Mogo beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians. It also offers digital loans and mortgages. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from various fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

