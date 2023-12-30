Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 238 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 790 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £1,880.20 ($2,389.07).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 272 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £1,879.52 ($2,388.21).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,390.09).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 820 ($10.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £468.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4,315.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 678 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 616.02. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 930 ($11.82).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

