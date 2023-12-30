National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $37.00 at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

NYSE:NSA opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

