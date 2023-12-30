National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $483.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.68. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.