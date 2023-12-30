National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $483.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.68. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Western Life Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter worth $281,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

