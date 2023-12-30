Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -20.90%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

