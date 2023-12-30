NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells $5,161,395.98 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.