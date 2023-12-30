NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells $5,161,395.98 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NMI Price Performance
NMI stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.
View Our Latest Analysis on NMI
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NMI
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.