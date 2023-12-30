Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $3,663,432.08 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $3,663,432.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,228,502.24.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $566,293.50.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $80.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nuvalent by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nuvalent by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NUVL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

