ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

