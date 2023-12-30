OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 20.67%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III acquired 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $38,057 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

