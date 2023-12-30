Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.8 %

Otter Tail stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $92.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTTR

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.