PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

