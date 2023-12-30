Patrick R. O’neil Sells 20,825 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.27.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.