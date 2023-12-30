Patrick R. O’neil Sells 20,825 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.27.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.