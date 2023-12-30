Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $1,737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $173.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $187.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 3.05.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.