Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

FENG stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.