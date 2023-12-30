Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
FENG stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
