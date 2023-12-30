Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.