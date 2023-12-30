Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Autoliv, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $111.30. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

